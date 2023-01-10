TCS Q3FY23 Net Profit Rises 11%, But Misses Estimates, Dividend Announced. Check Details

TCS’ consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 58,229 crore, an increase of 19.11 percent against Rs 48,885 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

TCS Q3FY23 Net Profit Rises 11%, But Misses Estimates. Company Announces Dividends

New Delhi: IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reported a 10.98 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 10,883 crore for the quarter that ended December 2022 (Q3FY23). In the year-ago period, the company had posted a profit of Rs 9,806 crore.

Even though the increase in revenue did beat expectations, the profit was below expectations. On average, analysts expected the company’s quarterly profit to rise by Rs 11,000 crore.

TCS’ revenue in constant currency terms rose 13.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) led by growth in North America and UK, which rose 15.4 percent YoY. Operating margin stood at 24.5 percent – contracting by 0.5 percent YoY. Net margin came in at 18.6 percent.

Analysts had estimated TCS to report 2.9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in revenue, while net profit was projected to increase 7.8 percent QoQ in the October-December quarter in the seasonally-weak third quarter of the financial year.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 and a special dividend of Rs 67 per equity share. The record date for dividends is January 17 and the payment date is February 3, 2023.

Order book for the quarter stood at $7.8 billion.

“We are pleased with our strong growth in a seasonally weak quarter, driven by cloud services, market share gains through vendor consolidation, and continued momentum in North America and the UK,” said Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS. “The sustained strength of demand for our services is a validation of the value we provide to our clients in helping them differentiate themselves while enhancing their competitiveness. Looking ahead, and beyond current uncertainties, our longer-term growth outlook remains robust.”

TCS’ net headcount went down by 2,197 employees, the company said. Its last twelve-month IT Services attrition rate was at 21.3 percent.



