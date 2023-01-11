Home

Business

TCS to Roll Out 100% Variable Pay For Majority of Junior Employees: Reports

TCS’ major announcement: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s largest software exporter has announced to pay 100% variable pay to the majority of its employees

TCS Announces 20% Salary Hike For 70% of Employees; Over 6 Lakh Staff To Get 100% Variable Pay

TCS Variable Pay: At a time when techies are losing their jobs, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the country’s largest software exporter has announced to pay 100% variable pay to the majority of its employees. “A decision has been taken to pay 100 per cent of the quarterly variable pay (QVA) to all employees up to C2 or equivalent grades covered under this plan”, read an email sent from the office of the Chief Human Resource Officer of the company, Milind Lakkad.

Furthermore, the email detailed the variable pay of employees who fall in grades above the C2 level. “The individual payout for C3A or equivalent grades and above may vary depending on the business unit performance”, it added.

In other news, TCS announced that it closed the third quarter with an 11 per cent growth in net profit of Rs 10,846 crore. The company’s Board of Directors at their meeting declared a third interim dividend of Rs 8 and a special dividend of Rs 67 per equity share of Re 1 each.

For the third quarter ended December 31, 2022, TCS had earned an income of Rs 58,229 crore (Q3FY22-Rs.48,885 crore) and a net profit of Rs.10,846 crore (Rs 9.769 crore).

“We are pleased with our strong growth in a seasonally weak quarter, driven by cloud services, market share gains through vendor consolidation, and continued momentum in North America and UK,” Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Rajesh Gopinathan said. Meanwhile the company’s total headcount went down by 2,197 to 613,974 during the period under review.



