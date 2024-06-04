NationalPolitics

TDP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List: Check Winning Candidates From Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh General Elections

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 4, 2024
0 39 Less than a minute

TDP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List: The Counting of votes for the Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is underway. As per the latest trends by the election commission, the TDP is leading in 131 seats while its ally the BJP is leading in 7 seats and the Jana Sena in 17.

TDP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List: Check Probable Winning Candidates From Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh General Elections

  • Amalapuram (SC) – G M HARISH (BALAYOGI) – Telugu Desam

 


Source link

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 4, 2024
0 39 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

BJP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List – Check Winning Candidates From BJP

June 4, 2024

Congress Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Check Statewise Winning And Losing Candidate List

June 4, 2024

Andaman And Nicobar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates

June 4, 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Winners List: Constituency-wise Winning Candidates

June 4, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow