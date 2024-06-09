Home

Modi 3.0: TDP MPs Ram Mohan Naidu, Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani Likely To Be Inducted In Narendra Modi Cabinet

BJP supporters during the celebrations during the celebrations before swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-Designate Narendra Modi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Narendra Modi Oath Ceremony: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs K Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, are likely to be inducted in Narendra Modi’s Cabinet of Minister as he is sworn-in as the Prime Minister of India for a third consecutive term on Sunday.

In a post of X, TDP MP Galla Jayadev revealed that Naidu, the Lok Sabha MP from Srikakulam, would be Cabinet minister berth, while Guntur MP Pemmasani, would be given a minister of state (MoS) post.

“Congratulations to my young friend @RamMNK on being confirmed as a cabinet minister in the new #NDA Government! Your sincerity and humble nature will surely be an asset to the development of the country. Wishing you all the best in your new role!,” Jaydev wrote.

Notably, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu will become the youngest-ever Union Minister in PM Modi’s Cabinet of Ministers.

The 36-year-old won for a third consecutive time from Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam constituency in the Lok Sabha elections. Naidu defeated Tilak Perada of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) by a margin of 3.2 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha polls.

Naidu is a three-time Lok Sabha member, while Pemmasani, considered to be the richest MP, was elected to the House for the first time.

With 16 Lok Sabha members in its kitty, the TDP’s support to the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre becomes crucial.

The NDA alliance of TDP, BJP and Janasena in Andhra Pradesh collectively won the lion’s share of 21 seats out of 25.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh BJP sources indicated that the party’s Narsapuram Lok Sabha member B Srinivasa Varma is also likely to be inducted into the Cabinet as minister of state.

He trounced YSR Congress party’s G Umabala by a margin of 2.76 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha polls.

(With PTI inputs)







