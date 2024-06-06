TDPs Power Play In NDA Govt Formation Brings Andhras Demand For Special Category Status In Limelight Again

A “special status” essentially means that states with that label will get more financial assistance from the Centre–mainly for spending on their welfare schemes–over and above their allotted share.
The recent merger of Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with the NDA at the Centre after the 2024 Lok Sabha Election results has reignited discussions around the long-standing Special Category Status (SCS) issue for Andhra Pradesh. Following a resounding victory in the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly elections on June 4, the TDP, in coalition with the Jana Sena Party (JSP) and BJP, also secured a significant number of seats in the Lok Sabha polls. The triumphant TDP-JSP-BJP alliance managed to clinch victories in all three regions of the state—north coastal and south coastal Andhra, along with Rayalaseema. This alliance’s success has not only solidified its political standing but has also brought to the forefront the demands for SCS, a critical issue that holds immense importance for the development of Andhra Pradesh.
The SCS demand for Andhra Pradesh traces back to the state’s bitter bifurcation and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s 2014 assurance amid the passage of AP Reorganization Act, that the parent state would be compensated with a ‘special category status’ for five years. This was a crucial compensation for the state losing its revenue-rich capital Hyderabad.
A “special status” essentially means that states with that label will get more financial assistance from the Centre–mainly for spending on their welfare schemes–over and above their allotted share according to the Finance Commission’s recommendations. Special category status provides states with increased central assistance, grants, preferential allocations, and sometimes tax incentives.
Why does AP wants Special Category Status
When Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated to create Telangana, the UPA government promised SCS to compensate for the loss of revenue and development concentrated in Hyderabad. However, despite repeated appeals from former CM Naidu and current CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, the promise remained unfulfilled. Andhra Pradesh argues that the state was divided unfairly, with the successor state inheriting a disproportionate share of the population, debt, and liabilities but less revenue. For instance, Hyderabad accounted for the majority of software exports, leaving AP in a financially strained position.
Presently, Andhra Pradesh is primarily an agrarian state with significant revenue disabilities. This is evident from the fact that the per capita revenue of Telangana for 2015-16 was Rs 14,411, while it was only Rs 8,397 for AP, according to a report in The Indian Express.
The AP government asserts that the UPA had guaranteed SCS for a five-year period as a precondition to bifurcation. However, the promised compensation through development interventions and financial assistance has not materialized, leaving the state struggling to overcome its financial distress.
And what would SCS mean for AP?
