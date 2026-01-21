Mindiful® is here to help teachers with an actionable supportive solution. HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Teachers across the US and globally are experiencing an ever-demanding and evolving educational environment. With uncertain resources and increasing expectations, teachers are simply not receiving the necessary support to meet new emotional demands in the classroom. Mindful® www.Mindiful.Education has created an initiative to put kids and educators first in social-emotional learning regardless of background, zip code, or budget to help.Teachers have long been society’s greatest asset, nurturing the young minds of tomorrow. We all fondly remember impactful educators who supported us and transformed learning into empowering exploration. However, now educators are being pushed well past their defined job descriptions as unprecedented emotional demands affect our youth and educators themselves. Current articles/statements on the state of children’s mental health:
- “The mental health of US children and adolescents is in crisis.” [1]
- “We don’t have a classroom management problem. We have a youth mental-health crisis that teachers are being asked to handle. [2]
- ‘”We are left to fend for ourselves”: understanding why teachers struggle to support students’ mental health.’ [3]
- Original puppet-led edu-tainment videos (YouTube @MindifulTube)
- Complementary, universally-accessible software (Mindiful® app)
- A free SEL education program designed for use by any school, regardless of budget (www.Mindiful.Education)
- Resources for parents, teachers, and mental health professionals looking for accessible ways to introduce emotional wellness to children
- Learn breathing techniques with Little Bird and Grey Bird.
- Swing through a jungle of moods with the Monkeys Boop and Marty.
- Stretch out your mind, body, and imagination with Steve the Sloth.
- Travel to a relaxing colorful sensory oasis with Puddles the Frog, Grace the Gecko, and Snorey the Snake.
- Follow Starling through the cloud islands and journal in the stars!
