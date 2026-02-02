WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — TeachTown, a leading provider of special education curriculum for students with moderate to severe disabilities, is proud to announce its partnership with Tulsa Public Schools, a district serving more than 32,500 students across 78 unique learning communities. This partnership provides access to curricula and learning interventions built on evidence-based practices to more than 780 students in the district, representing a transformative step forward in the district’s ongoing commitment to compliance and improved special education services and outcomes. “When we first began exploring resources to redesign our special education program, we knew we needed curricula built on evidence-based practices that would yield results, reliable data tools to track student progress, and robust professional development offerings to ensure consistency and long-term success across all classrooms,” said Dr. Gena Koster, Assistant Superintendent of Special Populations for Tulsa Public Schools. “TeachTown not only met but exceeded our expectations with its data-driven PreK-12+ Whole Child Approach.” After identifying key improvement areas, Tulsa Public Schools partnered with TeachTown to support students’ academic, behavioral, and adaptive needs with:
- Launch for PreK: A comprehensive, inclusive early childhood curriculum for special education students ages 3-5
- enCORE: A standards-first, adapted core curriculum designed to provide equitable, inclusive access to the general education curriculum
- Supporting learning interventions that extend beyond core instruction to support the adaptive, social, language, communication, and transition needs of students
