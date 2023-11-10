Team Hindustan Times Clinches National Title at M.Ad Quiz 2023

Team Hindustan Times showcased their prowess once again as they successfully defended their National Title at the M.Ad Quiz 2023 held at Jade Sky venue in Jade Garden Terrace, Nehru Centre, Worli, Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

Team Hindustan Times emerges as M.Ad Quiz 2023 National Champions

Organized annually by The Advertising Club in association with BRAND EQUITY, the M.Ad Quiz is a prestigious Corporate Quiz focusing on business, marketing, and advertising. This years edition welcomed participants not only from the realms of media, advertising, and marketing but also from various industry sectors across India, including students from renowned Business Schools.

The engaging quiz, hosted by the charismatic Member of Parliament Derek OBrien, witnessed intense competition from over two dozen of corporate Indias finest quiz teams. Team HT, represented by Avinash Mudaliar & Meghashyam Shirodkar, navigated through the challenging Written Elimination Round and Stage Finals Round to clinch the National Champions title.

The final showdown saw Team HT seizing victory by cracking the last question on the buzzer, surpassing competitors like Ogilvy & Mather and TCS. As a reward for their triumph, the team walked away with grand prizes, including Ampere e-Scooters, Titan Watches, Faber-Castell writing instruments, and Gift Hampers from Nestle, Britannia, Mondelez, Perfetti, et al.

Team Hindustan Times continues to exemplify excellence in the quizzing arena, cementing their status as formidable champions in the M.Ad Quiz 2023.