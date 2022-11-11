Friday, November 11, 2022
Team SIXER at India.com HQ: Cricket Fever Set to Peak This Weekend
National

Team SIXER at India.com HQ: Cricket Fever Set to Peak This Weekend

‘Sixer’ has been written by Shivankit Parihar, who is also the lead actor in the show.

Team Sixer

New Delhi: With the World Cup fever on in Australia, ‘The Viral Fever’ is ready with their next show that releases on November 11 on Amazon miniTV for free within the Amazon shopping app and on Fire TV. The show is titled ‘Sixer’ and as the name suggests, it is based on cricket. ‘Sixer’ has been written by Shivankit Parihar, who is also the lead actor in the show.

The trailer of the upcoming sports drama gives a glimpse into the life of the protagonist, Nikunj Shukla AKA ‘Nikku’, who is a young and diligent cricketer from Vijay Nagar, Indore. Played by Shivankit, this character is a hardcore cricket enthusiast and wants to represent the sport in its right spirit.




Published Date: November 11, 2022 11:58 AM IST



Updated Date: November 11, 2022 12:04 PM IST





