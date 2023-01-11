Home

Video Gallery

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Team, Squads, Schedule, Dates And Venue- All You Need To Know

Ten teams will participate in the 8th ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa in February. Some of them have released their squads.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: One of the greatest tournaments in women’s cricket, begins on February 10 in South Africa, with ten teams competing for the grand prize. The competition will take place at three different locations: Newlands in Cape Town, Boland Park in Paarl, and St George’s Park in Gqeberha. The 10 teams will be split into two groups, with Australia in Group A along with Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. India is in Group B with Pakistan, England, Ireland, and the West Indies. For more information about the Women’s T20 World Cup, watch the video.

Written By: Piyush Kumar



