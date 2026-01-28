New Name and Logo Signal Expanded Footprint Serving the North Atlanta Tech Community

ALPHARETTA, Ga.

Jan. 28, 2026

Tech North Atlanta was born through the 2017 merger of the City of

Alpharetta

Technology Commission, the first organization of its kind in Georgia, and the Greater

Alpharetta

Tech Network, founded by Karen

. Tech North Atlanta is an independent, 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization today. The organization, whose mission is to help grow technology and innovation, includes a strategic advisory board of North Atlanta’s leading technology companies, hosts technology thought-leadership events for area tech executives, and runs a flourishing tech startup incubator that is home to more than 50 tech startups.