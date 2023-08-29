Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today introduced green transportation for employees in its Noida campus. The green transportation initiative aims to strengthen Tech Mahindra’s zero carbon footprint ambition and improve fuel economy while reducing harmful emissions.

Tech Mahindra Introduces Green Transportation for Employees in Noida

As part of the initiative, Tech Mahindra has introduced electric vehicles that will run five trips daily, covering a radius of 250 green kilometres per day and saving up to 13,500 litres of fuel monthly, thus avoiding greenhouse gas emissions. Carbon sequestered by the initiative per month will be equal to carbon sequestration by 5,241 tree seedlings grown for ten years, indicating the enormous impact of Tech Mahindra’s push for sustainability. In addition to boosting the environment and air conditions, the electric vehicles will also reduce noise pollution significantly.

Harshvendra Soin, Global Chief People Officer and Head – Marketing, Tech Mahindra, said, “At Tech Mahindra, we are committed to driving the shift towards green mobility, focusing on both the environment and people. Embracing a zero-carbon footprint is our commitment to sustainability, and in this direction, introducing electric vehicles for our employees is a significant step towards a greener future. This transition aligns with our core values of responsible corporate citizenship and demonstrates our dedication to building a sustainable tomorrow for future generations.”

Tech Mahindra is a pioneer in sustainability and its end-to-end ESG offerings, including consulting and advisory services along with leading digital solutions across the value chain. As a responsible business entity, the organisation concentrates on integrating sustainability into all aspects of the business and develops strategies for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) dimensions.

