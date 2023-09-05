Tech Timeout Turns Green: Oakridge Students E-Fast and Cultivate Bottle Biospheres

In a digital age where screens have become our constant companions, a group of inspiring students from Oakridge International School, Mohali, took a bold step towards unplugging and embracing a day of E-Fasting. This novel initiative rekindled the joys of face-to-face interactions and served as a catalyst for environmental conservation.

Students campaigning on E-fasting

On this remarkable day, Oakridge students embarked on a digital detox journey, setting aside their gadgets to engage in various enriching activities. Breaking away from the virtual realm allowed these young minds to strengthen their bonds with family and peers. Via this initiative, conversations flowed, laughter echoed, and connections deepened.

However, the impact of E-Fasting did not stop at interpersonal relationships. Oakridge International Schools commitment to environmental conservation found a creative outlet through the involvement of secondary-grade students. These budding environmentalists ventured into the realm of sustainability by crafting a captivating Bottle Biosphere. This innovative project combined education and eco-consciousness as students created self-contained ecosystems within recycled bottles.

Under the guidance of their dedicated teachers, Oakridge students assembled miniature ecosystems that thrived with carefully selected plants, soil, and even tiny inhabitants. The Bottle Biospheres showcased the students understanding of ecological systems and highlighted their dedication to nurturing a sustainable future.

The convergence of community service, environmental consciousness, and digital disconnection reflects Oakridge International Schools holistic approach to education. By embarking on this journey, students developed a deeper appreciation for the world around them and honed skills that extend beyond traditional classroom learning.

Principal Ms. Suman Kalra says, “I am immensely proud of our students for their inspiring initiatives supporting the environment. Their decision to unplug and embrace a day of digital detox while contributing to nurturing miniature ecosystems demonstrates their commitment to holistic growth and a greener planet. At Oakridge, we strive to foster a culture that encourages innovative practices, nurturing responsible global citizens. Our curriculum and activities are designed to instil values of environmental stewardship and social responsibility, empowering students to take meaningful actions that positively impact the world around them. Kudos to our students for leading by example and embodying the spirit of positive change.”

