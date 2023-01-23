Home

Techies Who Bagged Up To $1 Million Per Annum Among Those Sacked By Big Tech Companies

New Delhi: Big tech layoffs have been dominating the headlines for quite a while now, but a fresh report has now revealed that senior executives earning up to $1 million annually bore the maximum brunt at Google, Microsoft, and Amazon.

The report on The Information said that, at Google, the laid-off employees include those who previously received high-performance reviews or held managerial positions “with annual compensation packages of $500,000 to $1 million.”

12,000 impacted employees belonged to every department, from Google Cloud and Chrome to Android and “search-related groups under senior executive Prabhakar Raghavan,” as per the report.

Google Cloud laid off people in strategy, recruiting, and go-to-market teams, the report mentioned.

Google’s parent company Alphabet’s in-house research and development (R&D) division called Area 120 was also significantly hit.

Majority of the Area 120 team has been “winded down”.

At Microsoft, which laid off 10,000 employees, game development studios like Halo were the biggest hit. Other cuts impacted its mixed-reality (MR) headset teams.

Microsoft has also shut down AltspaceVR virtual reality-based social platform it acquired in 2017.

Amazon’s layoffs included jobs in the devices and services division.

The job cut affected nearly 2,000 people in hardware chief Dave Limp’s division, which is home to products like Alexa and Echo smart home devices.

CNBC reported the layoffs also included a “significant number” of employees working on the Prime Air drone delivery project.

Amazon will also shut down its charity donation programme, “AmazonSmile”, as it failed to create the impact the company hoped for.



