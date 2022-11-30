Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Technical Glitch Delays Western Railway Services During Peak Hours

Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Earlier on Tuesday, due to a point failure at Andheri, seven local trains were cancelled and 28 were delayed by around 15-20 minutes on western railway tracks due to a technical snag.

Mumbai: Passengers run to catch the last local train leaving from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Mumbai/Maharashtra: Western Railway’s suburban local train services were hit once again after a technical glitch was reported between Churchgate and Viral stations. Commuters’ chat on M-Indicator’s chatbox claimed that the trains have been delayed by at least 20 minutes.  Earlier on Tuesday, due to a point failure at Andheri, seven local trains were cancelled and 28 were delayed by around 15-20 minutes on western railway tracks due to a technical snag.

Due to technical failure at Andheri station all UP fast local trains are running 10-15minutes late today (29.11.2022) Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

— DRM – Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) November 29, 2022

“Technical failure, Signal failure and other failures are daily affairs in the @WesternRly suburban section. Failures happen during peak hours only. There is a complete failure in implementing a new timetable”, an irate commuter claimed.

Another commuter claimed that people are losing jobs as they are unable to maintain punctuality to reach office

“I think people are losing jobs because they are not able to maintain punctuality to reach office because of daily delay of trains. @AshwiniVaishnaw request you to provide job to all commuters in Railway so that punctuality will not matter”, Ameya Save, another twitter users  replying to DRM wrote.




Published Date: November 30, 2022 12:39 PM IST





