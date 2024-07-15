Home

Meditation for Emotional Balance: Techniques to Control Anxiety and Stress

New Delhi: Today, every individual seems to be battling to overcome these issues in a world of information. What actually seems to be working out is the age-old methods of meditation. Meditation offers a powerful tool to manage these emotions and cultivate emotional stability. Here’s a practical meditation technique you can integrate into your daily routine:

Finding Your Calm Center (5 minutes):

1. Settle In: Sit comfortably on a cushion or chair, keeping your spine straight but relaxed. Close your eyes gently.

2. Simple Deep Breaths: Begin with a few cycles of deep breathing. Inhale slowly and deeply through your nose and hold the breath for a brief moment, then exhale slowly through pursed lips. With each inhale, imagine breathing in peace and positivity. With each exhale, visualize releasing negativity and stress.

3. Anulom Vilom (Alternate Nostril Breathing): This technique is known to balance emotions. Close your right nostril with your thumb. Inhale slowly through your left nostril. Hold your breath for a comfortable count, then close your left nostril with your ring finger and exhale slowly through your right nostril. Repeat, this process but this time inhale through the right nostril and exhal through the left. Continue for several cycles.

4. Humming Bee Breath (Bhramari): Close your eyes and ears gently with your thumbs. Inhale deeply through your nose. As you exhale, purse your lips slightly and make a humming sound like a bee. Feel the vibrations resonate in your head. Repeat for 2-3 minutes.

Nature Visualization (2 minutes):

Transition smoothly from the humming bee breath into a peaceful visualization. Imagine yourself in a calming natural setting. Perhaps you’re nestled beneath the shade of a lush tree, enveloped by the gentle chirping of birds. Feel the cool breeze caress your face as a refreshing drop of water trickles down your forehead. In this serene environment, visualize your worries and anxieties dissolving away. Feel the calmness and peace washing over you, replacing any tension with tranquility. Remain in this state of peaceful visualization for 2 minutes.

Positive Affirmations (3 minutes):

While the meditation helps in relaxing your mind and soul, it is equally important to believe in the power of positivity. Positive affirmations can significantly contribute in this. Silently repeat positive these affirmations to yourself:

• I am happy. (Feel genuine happiness radiating within you.)

• I am feeling positive. (Embrace a sense of optimism.)

• I am calm and peaceful. (Allow tranquility to settle over you.)

• I am emotionally stable and strong. (Feel a sense of inner resilience.)

• I remain balanced in all situations. (Visualize yourself responding calmly to challenges.)

Repeat each affirmation five times, truly connecting with the positive emotions they evoke.

Integrate this meditation practice into your daily routine for 8-10 minutes. Consistency is key to reaping the benefits of meditation for emotional balance.

Written By: Sudhandhu Ji Maharaj

(DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.)











