TEDx Marwadi University Inspires Students with a ‘Kaleidoscope of Ideas’

With a view to creating a platform for the exchange of ideas and perspectives, Marwadi University in Rajkot recently hosted the TEDx Marwadi University event. The event, themed ‘Kaleidoscope of Ideas’, brought together a diverse group of speakers, each contributing unique perspectives and insights to create a tapestry of thought-provoking discussions. This pathbreaking TEDx event was organised by the Faculty of Management Studies at Marwadi University.

Students and speakers at TEDx Marwadi University event in Rajkot

“At Marwadi University, we are committed to building and nurturing a culture of intellectual curiosity. We strongly believe in encouraging students as well as faculty members to think outside the box and think about innovations. TEDx Marwadi University indeed played a crucial role in our mission by bringing together a diverse group of speakers and facilitating a meaningful dialogue on a variety of subjects with contemporary relevance,” said Mr. Dhruv Marwadi, Trustee, Marwadi University.

The line-up of distinguished speakers included Dr Mylswamy Annadurai, an ISRO Aerospace Engineer and former Director of the UR Rao Satellite Centre. Dr Annadurai, known for his role as the Program Director for Chandrayaan-I and II, spoke on the ‘Future of Space Technology in India’, and talked at length about the nations space exploration efforts.

While talking about the past, present, and future of Indian space technology, Dr Annadurai highlighted the critical role of collaboration between ISRO and Indian private industries in shaping the nations space exploration future. He emphasised that by working collectively, India can achieve great heights in this domain. He also asserted that India has immense potential in space technology, stating, “Everyone to everyone, everyone to everything, everything to everything is connected.” He further emphasised that Indian space technology is a convergence of bringing science and technology to society. His vision for Indias space future revolves around fostering partnerships, leveraging the countrys talent pool, and ensuring that the fruits of space exploration reach every corner of the nation, ultimately transforming lives through the power of science and technology.

Dr Rupinder Singh Sodhi, President, Indian Dairy Association (IDA) and former Managing Director of GCMMF Limited (AMUL), delivered a talk on ‘How new-age entrepreneurs can build a timeless brand’. He shared stories and anecdotes from his extensive experience in the dairy industry and building the brand AMUL.

In his speech, Dr Sodhi emphasised on the importance of effective leadership, consistency, and strategic brand positioning. Drawing inspiration from his mentor, the father of Indias White Revolution, Dr Verghese Kurien, he highlighted the significance of instilling blind faith in customers through a brands unwavering commitment to quality and values. His speech offered valuable lessons for new-age entrepreneurs aspiring to create enduring brands that stand the test of time.

Mr. Rajesh Srivastava, former CEO of JK Helene Curtis and bestselling author, captivated the audience by sharing relevant and practical insights on the topic, ‘5 Skills You Need to Succeed in the 21st Century’.

In his talk focussing on industry 4.0 and its requirements, he quoted McKinsey and Company, stating, “While some jobs will be lost and many others created, almost all will change.” In such a scenario, to succeed in the 21st century, one must possess five skills: creativity, critical thinking, lifelong learning, influence without authority, and entrepreneurial spirit. Embracing these skills will empower individuals to navigate the complexities of the modern workforce and contribute positively to societys progress.

Mr. Jivraj Singh Sachar, host of the Indian Silicon Valley Podcast and general partner at ISV Capital, emphasised the significance of ‘Building Curiosity and Asking the Right Questions’ during his session.

He emphasised the importance of asking deep, meaningful questions in his talk. By providing examples of successful entrepreneurs such as Steve Jobs and Mark Zuckerberg, among others, he reiterated the point that successful people could achieve great things because they had deep, meaningful questions in their minds. Mr. Sachar outlined a five-step framework for asking impactful questions: preparation, depth, embracing stupidity, enabling structure, and embracing vulnerability. He ended his talk by saying, “Instead of becoming smarter on what to answer, try to spend time on what to question.”

Mr. Parag Agarwal, Chief Financial Officer at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and the Co-founder of Tap India Foundation, delivered a thought-provoking lecture on ‘The world needs wisdom and compassion for all sentient beings’.

He highlighted the concept of “sentience” in his talk, emphasising that both humans and animals possess the ability to perceive and feel. He urged the audience to reconsider the common practice of treating animals as mere commodities, advocating for compassion as they too experience suffering. He also presented factual data illustrating how the exploitation of animals for various purposes negatively impacts our planet and human health. His message served as a poignant reminder of the interconnectedness of all living beings and the need for empathy in our treatment of them.

Ms Shruti Chaturvedi, Founder of the India Action Project and editor of ChaaiPani, explored the intersection of technology and social impact in her session, ‘Tech for Social Good‘. She highlighted how digital tools can be effectively used to drive positive change in the community we live in.

She emphasised the transformative potential of technology in addressing societal challenges. Through her various projects, she and her team have leveraged digital tools to reach out to those in need, particularly during difficult times like the COVID-19 pandemic. One of her signature initiatives, the India Action Project, aims to bridge the gap between grassroots communities and businesses by integrating technology. She talked about how her work focuses on fostering economic resilience in rural India, demonstrating how innovation can drive positive change and uplift underprivileged populations.

In her talk, Hlubi Mboya-Arnold emphasised the transformative power of creativity and innovation in fostering a collective consciousness that can lead to positive societal change. Drawing from her experiences working on the TV series Isidingo and her projects at Sunshine Cinema and the World Food Programme, she shared inspiring examples of how her creative initiatives have shifted peoples perceptions and brought about meaningful change. She passionately motivated the audience to harness their own creative potential to contribute to the betterment of society.

Mr. Om Satani, Youth Ambassador by the Election Commission of India, and the winner of the Gujarat Youth Parliament, gave a compelling talk on ‘VasudhaivaKutumbakam: Embracing a Global Family Mindset’.

In his talk, Om underscored the timely relevance of the ancient Indian concept of “VasudhaivaKutumbakam,” or “The World Is One Family.” He highlighted the power of collectivism, asserting that true development can only be achieved when it benefits all members of the global family. He challenged the notion of progress that leaves some behind, stating that “Development for some is development for none.” Drawing inspiration from the African philosophy of “I am because we are,” he encouraged a shift in mindset towards embracing our interconnectedness and shared responsibility for the well-being of the entire world.

TEDx Marwadi University was indeed a melting pot of ideas and perspectives. It provided students and faculty members of the university with opportunities to exchange meaningful conversations and encouraged them to explore new arena.

