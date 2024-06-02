Home

News

Pune Porsche Crash: Teen Driver Admits He Was ‘Drunk’, Says ‘Cannot Recall Anything’ | Report

Pune: In a major development in the Pune Porsche crash, the 17-year-old boy, who fatally knocked down two young IT professionals with his car on May 19, has reportedly admitted that he was heavily dru

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Pune Car Crash Crime Branch Planning ‘Digital Recreation’ Of Porsche Accident Scene Using AI Tools Vishal Agarwal

Pune: In a major development in the Pune Porsche crash, the 17-year-old boy, who fatally knocked down two young IT professionals with his car on May 19, has reportedly admitted that he was heavily drunk while driving when the accident occurred. Moreover, the minor has admitted before the Pune Police that he cannot recollect anything about the incidents related to the car crash.

“Our officials asked the minor about his location before the accident, his presence in Blak and Cosie pubs, driving the Porsche, details of the accident, tampering of evidence, collection of blood samples and medical tests. To all the questions, the minor had a single answer – that he had no memory of anything as he was drunk,” was quoted saying in a report by the Hindustan Times.

“We have recorded the statement of the woman (49). She told us that the doctors of the hospital had told her to give her blood as sample instead of her son’s. She feigned ignorance on why the doctors told her so,” The Times of India quoted “We have recorded the statement of the woman (49). She told us that the doctors of the hospital had told her to give her blood as sample instead of her son’s. She feigned ignorance on why the doctors told her so,” The Times of India quoted Amitesh Kumar as saying. as saying.

Police Form More Than 12 Teams To Investigate

Police have formed more than a dozen teams comprising 100 personnel to look into various aspects of the wide-range investigation into the Porsche car crash case allegedly involving a minor driver, an officer said on Saturday.

Police have registered three separate cases after the car allegedly driven by a minor boy fatally knocked down two IT professionals travelling on a bike in Kalyani Nagar area on May 19.

The three cases include FIRs regarding the accident and the second one against the bar that served liquor to the juvenile. Police have booked the boy’s father, a builder, for allowing him to drive the car without a valid license. A third case is about the wrongful confinement and coercion of the family driver to take the blame for the accident.

Among the boy’s family members, police have so far arrested his father, grandfather, and his (juvenile’s) mother after confirmation that his blood samples were replaced with hers, Pune police chief Amitesh Kumar said on Saturday.

Other persons in police custody are two doctors of the state-run Sassoon General Hospital and an employee for allegedly swapping the blood sample of the minor boy.

Police have invoked the Indian Penal Code, Juvenile Justice Act, Motor Vehicle Act, and Prevention of Corruption Act.

“To ensure that the probe is conducted professionally and effectively, we have deployed multiple teams. Approximately 100 police personnel, including officers, are looking after different aspects of the case,” said Shailesh Balkawade, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime),

Police have formed three teams comprising 8 to 10 personnel each for investigating the three registered cases, two teams for documentation to strengthen the case, a team for CCTV footage monitoring, three teams for technical analysis and as many for field operations. One team each is assigned the task of escorting the accused and for communication.

(With inputs from agencies)







