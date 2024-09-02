Home

Horrific: Teenage Boy In Tripura Stabs Teenage Girl To Death, Slits Own Throat

(Representational image: www.freepik.com)

Agartala: In an appalling case being reported from Tripura, a 19-year-old boy on Monday, 02 September 2024, repeatedly stabbed a 16-year-old girl, with whom he had a relationship. After stabbing the girl, he used the same knife to slit his own throat. Both succumbed to their injuries, police said.

The incident was reported from Tripura’s Kanchanpur district.

A police official said that the teenage boy, identified as Kartik Debnath, had a love affair with the slain girl, a class 10 student at a local school.

“When the girl was going to her school alone, Debnath attacked her with a knife and stabbed her repeatedly. Then, the boy cut his throat with the same knife,” the police official said, quoting local people.

After the incident, both the girl and the boy were crying and fell down on the road. The locals rushed to their aid and took them to a nearby hospital. However, the girl succumbed to her injuries on the way. The critically injured Debnath, a college student, was later shifted to the Dharmanagar district hospital, where he also succumbed to his injuries.

The broad daylight crime shocked and astonished everyone in the area. Police are probing the matter. Further details are awaited.

