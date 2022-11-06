Sunday, November 6, 2022
National

Teenage Boy Kills 4 Family Members In Tripura & Buries Bodies; Arrested

Police quoting his father and neighbours said that the boy was a computer game addict and he often stole money from his home to do online gaming.

Teenage Boy Kills 4 Family Members In Tripura & Buries Bodies; Arrested
Teenage Boy Kills 4 Family Members In Tripura & Buries Bodies; Arrested (Representational image, File)

Agartala: In a gruesome incident, a teenage boy killed four members of his family, in Tripura’s Dhalai district, on Sunday. According to police, the boy killed grandfather (70), mother (32), 10-year old sister, aunt (42), with an axe when the victims were sleeping, late on Saturday night.

“After killing the four, the boy buried their bodies in an under construction septic tank behind their home. The boy’s father Haradhan Debnath (a bus conductor) after returning home after midnight spotted the bodies and informed the neighbours and the police,” the official said.

According to the police, the boy’s father came home to find blood splattered everywhere. Dr Yadav said that the accused had earlier committed a theft in his own house.  He added that while murdering his family members, the accused played music at a high volume to muffle their screams.

Police quoting his father and neighbours said that the boy was a computer game addict and he often stole money from his home to do online gaming.

The police arrested the 15-year-old accused boy on Sunday when he went to the market to sell a duck.

He said that the police are now interrogating the boy and trying to know whether any other person was involved in the crime

Further investigation is on to ascertain the motive of the crime and other details, the official added.




Published Date: November 6, 2022 3:36 PM IST





