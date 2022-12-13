According to family and local sources, a few years ago, Deepesh’s elder brother had died an unnatural death too.

Teenage Boy Wearing Saree, Bindi, Women’s Innerwear Found Hanging At House In Siliguri

Siliguri crime news: A class 10 student, dressed in women’s attire, was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in West Bengal’s Siliguri. According to a report in India Today, the teenage was wearing a saree, bindi, bangles and women’s underwear. The incident is of South Shantinagar area.

The deceased has been identified as Deepesh Mandal, a 10th standard student of Siliguri Baradakanta Vidyapith. Deepesh was home alone and was preparing for his secondary examination when he took the extreme step. The door of the house was locked from inside and the television was running when Deepesh was found.

The police are currently probing angles to determine the cause of death. According to family and local sources, a few years ago, Deepesh’s elder brother had died an unnatural death too.

Reportedly, Deepesh had no problems related to his studies and was good by nature. The neighbours also said that the boy was “decent and never indulged in drinking or other intoxication.” They further added that they never knew him to be feminine, neither had he shown any such interest.

It is to be noted, a few months back a similar case was reported where a youth was found hanging from the noose in Tikiapara area of Siliguri also dressed in women’s clothes



