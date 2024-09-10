Home

Bihar

‘Haath jodkar maafi maang rahe the’: Tejashwi attacks Nitish, says ‘Bihar CM has lost his…’



“His oath has no value. No one trusts him, as he may change his mind anytime. Twice we took pity on him and gave him life and both times he showed his real form. This time there is no meaning,” Tejashwi added.



Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav attacked Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, saying that the latter has lost his credibility. Tejashwi ruled out any future alliance with Nitish’s JD(U) in Bihar assembly polls next year.

The RJD leader said that Nitish had apologised for joining the BJP-led NDA at his residence.

“Hamare ghar jab aaye to haath jodkar maafi maang rahe the. He had asked for forgiveness in front of all the MLAs, they were all witnesses. How many times in the House has he apologised with folded hands, saying that he had made a mistake and that he will not join the BJP now?” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav categorically ruled out any possibility of a future alliance with the Janata Dal (United) in the Bihar assembly polls.

Notably, Nitish Kumar’s political career has been marked by a dizzying array of alliances over the past two decades. In 2015, Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) and Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) formed a partnership, securing victory in the Bihar polls. Kumar took the reins as Chief Minister, with Yadav as his deputy.

However, this alliance was short-lived. In 2017, Kumar ditched the RJD to join forces with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He retained his Chief Minister seat.

Fast-forward to 2022, and Kumar once again switched sides, abandoning the BJP to rekindle his alliance with the RJD. But in a shocking turn of events, Kumar flip-flopped yet again in January, returning to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold.

(With ANI Inputs)












