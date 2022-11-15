TEL vs BLR Dream11 Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Match 81 Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune 8:30 PM IST Nov 15

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between TEL vs BLR. Also Check Telugu Titans Dream 11 Team Player List, Bengaluru Bulls Dream11.

TEL vs BLR Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 81 Between Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 8:30 PM IST Nov 15: Telugu Titans have struggled to add wins to their tally and will be aiming for their second win of the campaign. They are placed at the bottom of the points table with a win and 12 losses so far. With 92 raid points, Siddharth Desai has been the pick of the raiders for the Titans. Vinay and Monu Goyat have contributed with 36 and 31 raid points. Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, will be making their way into this game after a convincing win. They have been one of the strong teams in the competition with eight wins, four losses and a tie. Bharat has shown his brilliance with 143 raid points and has been assisted by Vikash Kandola who has scored 76 raid points. Neeraj Narwal has also played his part with 44 raid points.

Match: Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 81, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, 15 November.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

TEL vs BLR Dream11 Team

Vishal Bhardwaj, Mahender Singh, Saurabh Nandal, and Aman, Neeraj Narwal, Bharat and Siddharth Desai.

Captain: Bharat, Vice-Captain: Siddharth Desai.

TEL vs BLR Predicted Playing 7

Telugu Titans: Ankit, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Parvesh Bhainswal, Surjeet Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj, Siddharth Desai, and Vinay/K Hanumanthu.

Bengaluru Bulls: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, and Mahender Singh.



