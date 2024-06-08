Home

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Police Accused Of Collecting Personal Data Of Hotel Guests, Sharing With Blockchain Company

It is alleged that the police collect details of people who check into hotels and share them with the blockchain company “Zebi”.

Blockchain Company: Police in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been accused of collecting details of guests staying at Hyderabad hotels and sending them to a US-based blockchain company “Zebichain”. A cybersecurity activist’s post shows source code details of guests’ personal information that was allegedly shared by police.

A user on X recently asked the Telangana Police as to why they are collecting data of people who are checking into hotels. The user, with the handle Srinivas Kodali @digitaldutta posted on X: “Dear @TelanganaCOPs why are you collecting details of everyone who checks-in into a hotel in Hyderabad and why are you sending them to a blockchain company – zebichain?”

He claimed that the Telangana Police are collecting details of everyone who checks into a hotel in Hyderabad as he alleged in his post that the police are sending the data to a blockchain company called “Zebichain”, a blockchain company.

Meanwhile, another user identified as SRIkanthCHAllangi™ @TrulySrikanths posted on X: “It’s worst than what we think. I used to visit my doctor for every 10 days for some medical reasons and used to stay in a hotel near the hospital. Once I skipped that hotel and stayed in different hotel.”

The user shared a screenshot of his message sent to Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam City Police in which he spoke about a blockchain company called “Zebiid”.

The user further said that when he went to book a room in the previous hotel on his next visit, the receptionist showed him the history of his stays in different hotels in the city.

As per the users, the police collect details of people who check into hotels and share them with the blockchain company “Zebi”. Notably, the incidents occurred in Telangana’s Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam.







