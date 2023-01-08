Telangana High Court Recruitment Over 1200 Vacancies For Office Subordinates Check Details Here
The application process for over 1200 vacancies of Office Subordinates in the Telangana High Court will commence on January 11, 2023.
Telangana High Court Recruitment: Over 1200 vacancies of Office Subordinates in the Judicial Districts of the State of Telangana have opened up for those interested, as notified by the Telangana High Court. The applications will commence on January 11, 2023, and the last date for the submission of the application form is January 31, 2023. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at tshc.gov.in. The admit cards for the computer-based examination will be released on February 15 and the examination will be held in March 2023.
Here are the details on Telangana High Court Recruitment:
Number of Vacancies: 1,226 vacancies for the post of Office Subordinates.
Age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 34 years old.
Examination fee: The examination fee is ₹600 for OC and BC categories. However, for SC/ST and EWS category candidates, the application fee is ₹400.
Candidates can check the detailed notification here: https://tshc.gov.in/documents/reccell_14_2023_01_03_18_21_51.pdf
Published Date: January 8, 2023 4:01 PM IST
