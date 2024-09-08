Home

‘SHE Teams’ Of Telangana Police Rescue Girl Locked In Hyderabad Hotel Room For 20 Days By Online Friend

The parents of the girl student from Bhainsa town lodged a complaint with SHE Teams Hyderabad.

(Representational/File: womensafetywing.telangana.gov.in)

Hyderabad: The “SHE Teams”, a wing of Hyderabad Police rescued an 18-year-old girl student on Saturday, September 7 who was locked in a hotel room in Hyderabad for 20 days, allegedly an engineering student, who had befriended her online.

While the girl was rescued, the 19-year-old accused was arrested and a case was registered against him under relevant sections of the BNS at Narayanaguda Police Station, said the police sources.

The parents of the girl student from Bhainsa town lodged a complaint with “SHE Teams” Hyderabad, stating that their daughter had called them and informed that she had been trapped by an online friend through a social media platform, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crimes & Women Safety-Hyderabad) D Kavitha said.

According to the police, the victim had said that the accused threatened and forced her to come to Hyderabad and she had been locked in a hotel room for 20 days by him. She shared her current location to her parents via an instant messaging app.

The SHE Teams tracked and located the girl in a locked hotel room at Narayanaguda, and rescued her and handed over to her parents, police said.

The accused was also subsequently arrested.

The “SHE Teams” is a wing of Telangana Police, tasked with cracking down on eve-teasers and stalkers and providing safety and security to women and girls.

