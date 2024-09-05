Home

Telangana: Six Maoists Killed In Police Encounter In Bhadradri Kothagudem; Two Cops Injured

The encounter took place during the combing operations in the forest area near Raghunathpalem in Karakagudem mandal.



Six Maoists were neutralized in an encounter with police forces in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem on September 5. As per agencies, two police personnel sustained injury during the exchange of fire. The encounter took place during the combing operations in the forest area near Raghunathpalem in Karakagudem mandal.

A couple of days back, the security forces had eliminated nine Maoists in an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh’s border area of Dantewada and Bijapur.

Dantewada SP Gaurav Rai had said large numbers of SLR rifles, .303 rifles and .315 Bore rifles were recovered from the Naxals. All security force personnel involved in the operation were safe.

After the encounter, Chattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai saluted the bravery of soldiers and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has been fighting with Naxalism since it came to power and soon it will be wiped out.

Earlier this year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the left-wing extremism will be completely eradicated from the country by March 2026.

He said, “Left-wing extremism will be completely eradicated from the country before March 2026.”.

Amit Shah said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the fight against left-wing extremism is in its last phase. He said that now is the time to strike the final blow against LWE with a strong strategy and ruthless approach.

“The Modi government has worked to instill confidence among the people in development instead of the ideology of left-wing extremism.

