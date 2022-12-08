Telegram Introduces ‘No-SIM Signup’ Feature in India

Telegram Messenger on Thursday announced new features in its latest update including ‘No-SIM Signup’ in the country.

New Delhi: Telegram Messenger on Thursday announced new features in its latest update including ‘No-SIM Signup’ in the country. The ‘No-SIM Signup’ feature allows users to communicate with others without disclosing their phone numbers to them personally or in mass forums, the company said in a statement.

It allows sign up for a Telegram account without a SIM card to further improve users’ safety on the platform and create the highest level of privacy. The users can log in using blockchain-powered anonymous numbers available on the Fragment platform. Other than ‘No-SIM Signup’, the messaging platform introduced more features including ‘Auto-Delete All Chats’, ‘Topics 2.0’, ‘Temporary QR codes’ and more.

Previously, users were only able to delete individual chats but now with ‘Auto-Delete All Chats’, they can set an auto-delete timer to automatically remove messages in all the new chats. With the ‘Topics 2.0’ feature, group admins with more than 99 members can organise discussions into topics followed by a two-column mode interface to enable users to find current chats easily while browsing topics.

‘Temporary QR codes’ update will help users to temporarily generate QR codes to quickly connect with people around them without showing their phone numbers. “iOS users can use Emoji search, alike Android users, to find the perfect emoji, including those from custom packs,” the platform said. “Now premium users can enjoy and express themselves more in messages, reactions and statuses with 10 more custom emoji packs designed by Telegram artists,” it added.



