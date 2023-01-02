Telugu Box Office Report, Pawan Kalyan 2001 Film Kushi Sets Surprising New Records Upon Re-Release, Check Detailed Collection Report

Telugu Box Office: Pawan Kalyan and Bhumika Chawla starrer ‘Kushi’ was re-released in theatres as a New Year special for the fans. And the film has done fantastic business. Check the latest detailed collection report here.

Telugu Box Office Detailed Report: Pawan Kalyan and Bhumika Chawla starrer Kushi hit the screens on December 31 as a special New Year gift for fans. The film, which was originally released in the year 2001, created a new Box Office record for any old Telugu film released in theatres again. The SJ Suryah directorial collected Rs 3.15 crore on its opening day.

The number in itself is a record for any film which has hit the theatres again in the Telugu states. Not just this, Kushi grossed Rs 1.65 crore from the Nizam area alone which again is a record at the Box Office. This is the biggest-ever figure for any re-released Telugu film at the ticket window.

PAWAN KALYAN’S ‘KUSHI’ RE-RELEASE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION LATEST UPDATE

As reported by the trade website sacnlik, Kushi has grossed Rs 3.65 crore worldwide, and with another whole week to perform, it is expected to set a new benchmark for any Telugu film hitting the screens again. The collections of the film will go to charity. Interestingly, Kushi has surpassed Pawan Kalyan‘s other biggie ‘Jalsa‘ at the Box Office which collected Rs 2.60 crore upon its re-release. Not just this is the biggest opening day for any Telugu re-release, but it is also more than what many new Telugu releases collected at the Box Office last year.

Kushi is the remake of Suryah's own Tamil film with the same title. Apart from Pawan and Bhumika, it also features Sivaji and Nassar among others.




