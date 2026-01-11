Home

Freezing cold: Temperature drops to -3.4°C in Fatehpur, Rajasthan; Very severe cold forecast for Delhi over next two days

In Adi Kailash in Pithoragarh and Kedarnath Dham in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, the temperature was recorded at minus 22 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

(Representational image: IANS)

Minus 22 degrees in Uttarakhand

Dal Lake frozen

Delhi records lowest temperature of season

Weather forecast for January 11 and 12

Cold winds from the mountains are making people shiver in the plains. Rajasthan and Delhi recorded the coldest temperatures of the season on Saturday, January 10. In Fatehpur, Sikar district of Rajasthan, the temperature was recorded at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius. As a result, ice formed on vehicles in many areas.On the other hand, in Adi Kailash in Pithoragarh and Kedarnath Dham in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, the temperature was recorded at minus 22 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Rivers and waterfalls have frozen in Almora, Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Rudraprayag.In Shopian, Kashmir, the minimum temperature was recorded at minus 8.2 degrees Celsius. In Srinagar, the temperature was -5.7 degrees Celsius. Water in several lakes, including Dal Lake, has frozen. The minimum temperature in Pahalgam was -7.8 degrees, and in Gulmarg it was -6.8 degrees.In Delhi’s Safdarjung, the minimum temperature was recorded at 4.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning. This is the lowest temperature recorded so far this winter season. According to the Meteorological Department, a cold wave is expected in Delhi on Sunday and Monday.In three cities of Punjab and Haryana, bordering Delhi, the temperature dropped close to zero degrees. In Hoshiarpur, Punjab, the minimum temperature was recorded at 1.1°C and in Amritsar at 1.3°C. In Mahendragarh, Haryana, the temperature was recorded at 1.6°C.Rain is predicted in the plains on January 12. Light rain with fog is expected in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Haryana. Temperatures may drop further in the hilly states. Snowfall is likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Heavy snowfall might occur in the hilly states on January 11. A dense fog alert is issued in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh, and severe cold is expected. A rain alert has been issued for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, with the possibility of snowfall in the hilly areas.