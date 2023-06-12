Tennis: Andy Murray beats Jurij Rodionov, wins Surbiton Trophy

Tennis player Andy Murray clinched his second ATP Challenger Tour title of the season on Sunday when he clinched a win at the Surbiton Trophy.

The former World No. 1 defeated Jurij Rodionov 6-3, 6-2 in the final at the ATP Challenger Tour 125 grass-court event. Murray put up a standout performance, being strong with his serve and nimble at the net. He won 83 percent (29/35) of his first-serve points and used effective forehand movement to end points fast.

Murray quickly built a 3-1 lead in the second set after winning the first set to seal the match before it started to rain. The Scot came out on fire, slamming the ball off both wings to win after a two hours and 52-minute delay.

The 36-year-old Murray also became the oldest grass-court champion at an ATP Challenger Tour event and earned a seeded position at Wimbledon next month which begins on 3 July.

It was his first singles title on grass since winning Wimbledon in 2016. Murray withdrew from the French Open to prioritize Wimbledon, where he has won two of his majors on grass.

Murray showcased a powerful shot collection which dismantled Rodionov in just more than an hour. Heavy rain suspended play during the second set before Murray sent down more punishing serves to claim the win.

The downpour caused a near three-hour delay and meant Murray’s children missed seeing him win.

“They didn’t tell me they were coming, then obviously I won the first set and my wife decided to bring (the kids) in case I won,” Murray said.

“They arrived as the rain came and then left as they took the covers off. She messaged me saying, Well done, we have just got home, I can’t believe we didn’t stay.'”

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 12 Jun 2023, 11:25 AM IST