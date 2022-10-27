Terence Lewis Breaks Silence on Being Brutally Trolled Over Alleged Controversy With Nora Fatehi

Terence Lewis Breaks Silence on Being Brutally Trolled: Terence Lewis finally opnened up on hispast controversy with Nora Fatehi. In a recent interview Terence spoke about how he was brutally trolled in his direct messages over allegedly touching Nora Fatehi at a dance reality show. The inappropriate touch incident had sparked a social media outrage as the dance choreographer and reality show judge was slammed by netizens. Terence, who previously chose to ignore and stay calm on the whole issue poured his hear tout in a candid conversation with anchor turned actor Maniesh Paul. The dance -reality show judge cleared the air around the whole controversy.Also Read – Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Shilpa Shinde Slams Karan Johar And Madhuri Dixit, Says ‘Karan Sir ko Dance Nahi Aata’ – Watch

TERENCE LEWIS POURS HIS HEART OUT TO MANIESH PAUL

Terrence told Maniesh, "It was a simple situation. Shatrughan Sinha and his wife had come. Geeta Kapoor felt that we had to do full namaskar to greet them. That week, Malaika Arora had COVID, and Nora stepped into her shoes. I said okay, fine. We did namaskar as respect, but suddenly, Geeta felt that it was not enough and wanted us to do more. So we followed her directions. I don't even remember if my hand touched her (Nora), I don't know even if it is really touching." Further, Terence says, "On a fair note, two weeks before, Nora had come on the show and asked me to dance with her… Why would I want to do something like this, when there are four cameras around? This is too cheap, you can't do this. I got abused, in my DMs…"

He concluded by saying, "I've already danced with her in close proximity, and when you're in the middle of it, you are not thinking in that zone. We are so focused, you cannot be in two worlds, and you need a lot of guts to do something like this"

Terence Lewis is an Indian dancer and choreographer. He is known for judging the reality dance shows Dance India Dance and Nach Baliye. He runs his “Terence Lewis Contemporary Dance Company” in Mumbai and holds dance workshops both in India and abroad.

