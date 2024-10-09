NationalPolitics

Terrorists abduct 2 Army Jawans from J&K’s Anantnag; one returns, massive search op launched for 2nd

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 9, 2024
0 178 Less than a minute

  • Home
  • News
  • Terrorists abduct 2 Army Jawans from J&K’s Anantnag; one returns, massive search op launched for 2nd

Two jawans of the Indian Territorial Army were abducted by militants in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Terrorists abduct 2 Army Jawans from J&K's Anantnag; one returns, massive search op launched for 2nd

Two jawans of the Indian Territorial Army were abducted by militants in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir. One of the abducted soldiers managed to escape, and a massive search operation has been launched by security forces to locate the missing jawan, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. The operation involves both the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police, who are combing the surrounding forest areas. Further updates on the situation are awaited as the search continues​.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email October 9, 2024
0 178 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Vinesh Phogat’s first reaction after winning Julana Assembly seat goes viral

October 8, 2024

Omar Abdullah to become new Jammu and Kashmir CM

October 8, 2024

DS Group Unveils ‘Pujoy Pulse’ Campaign in Celebration of Durga Puja 2024 with Newly Launched Pulse Golmol

October 8, 2024

KALA SE KAAM TAK: Darshana Singal Foundation Transforming Women’s Lives

October 8, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow