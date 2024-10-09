Home

Terrorists abduct 2 Army Jawans from J&K’s Anantnag; one returns, massive search op launched for 2nd

Two jawans of the Indian Territorial Army were abducted by militants in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Two jawans of the Indian Territorial Army were abducted by militants in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir. One of the abducted soldiers managed to escape, and a massive search operation has been launched by security forces to locate the missing jawan, news agency ANI reported quoting sources. The operation involves both the Indian Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police, who are combing the surrounding forest areas. Further updates on the situation are awaited as the search continues​.











