Home

News

Terrorists ambush army vehicle in Kashmir’s Gulmarg; four soldiers injured, porter killed

A civilian porter was killed while four soldiers were injured after terrorists ambushed an army vehicle in Gulmarg in Baramulla district of north Kashmir on Thursday.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Representational/File

Gulmarg terror attack: In yet another terror attack within a span of days, an army vehicle was ambushed by terrorists near hill resort Gulmarg on Thursday evening, killing an army porter and injuring at least four soldiers. As per reports, the attack took place in Botapathri area in Baramulla district in north Kashmir when the army vehicle was on its way to the camp.

“Some exchange of fire took place between forces and terrorists in Butapathri sector of District Baramulla around Nagin post. Further details will be shared after verifying facts,” Baramulla Police said in a statement.

According to a report by NDTV, five soldiers have been injured in the attack, while news agency ANI reported that a civilian, working as a porter for the army, has been killed the assault.

However, an official confirmation about the number of casualties and injuries in the ambush is awaited.

The attack came hours after a non-local labourer hailing from Uttar Pradesh was shot at by terrorists in Batgund Tral area of Pulwama district in southern Kashmir.

On Sunday, five labourers and a doctors were gunned down by terrorists in Ganderbal district.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to India.com for updates.











