EXCLUSIVE: Thailand, South Africa, Zimbabwe Confirm Participation For WPL Players Auction

The Women’s Premier League player auctions are likely to be held in Mumbai on February 10, according to various media reports.

South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt played for Velocity in 2022 Women’s T20 Challenge. (Image: BCCI-IPL)

New Delhi: Thailand, South Africa and Zimbabwe have confirmed their participation in the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL) auctions on Sunday. The WPL auctions are likely to be held on February 10, according to various media reports.

“I did yes,” Zimbabwe captain Mary-Anne Musonda told exclusively to India.com on Sunday on being asked whether she has registered for the WPL auction. Asked if there are more from the country, Musonda said, “Yes I think a couple more” without naming them.

Meanwhile, a source close to the Thailand women’s team confirmed that atleast four to five players have put forward their names for the much-awaited auction. “Yes they have. I don’t know the names. It’s sent by the association. I think it’s 4-5,” the source told this website on conditions of anonymity.

On January 25, the BCCI announced five successful bidders for inaugural WPL. Adani Group (INR 1289 crore) bought the Ahmedabad franchise while Capri Global (INR 757 crore) acquired the Lucknow franchise.

Three IPL franchises Mumbai Indians (INR 912. 99 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (INR 901 crore) and Delhi Capitals (INR 810 crore) have also bought franchises. Adani Group has already named their team as Gujarat Giants and named former India captain Mithali Raj as their mentor and advisor.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly, has confirmed that they have offered coaching roles to former India pacer Jhulan Goswami and former India women’s head coach WV Raman for the WPL.

Thailand are not new to the women’s franchise cricket in India. Their star batter Natthakan Chantam have already played in the Women’s T20 Challenge, that was run by the BCCI for four seasons before officially announcing the WPL.

Chantam played for Trailblazers in the 2020 Women’s T20 Challenge league, thus becoming the first Thai player in the league and won the title. She played for Velocity last year. Meanwhile, a Cricket South Africa spokesperson confirmed a number of players have registered for the auction.

“Yes, a number of players have registered but because it’s their prerogative, they are doing it on their own accord. There’s no official information but most of the experienced internationals have registered,” said the spokesperson to this website.

Asked who are the players, the individual added, “Most definitely all the players that played in last year’s T20 competition in India.” Last year, Sune Luus, Ayabonga Khaka and Laura Wolvaardt were the South African players who participated in Women’s T20 Challenge.



