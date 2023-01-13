Thalapathy Vijay on a Roll in Tamil Nadu, Check Detailed Day-Wise Breakup Report
Varisu Box Office Collection Day 2 Detailed Report: Thalapathy Vijay creates havoc at the ticket window with Varisu despite facing a clash with Thala Ajith’s Thunivu. Check the day-wise collection report here.
Varisu Box Office Collection Day 2 Detailed Report: Thalapathy Vijay‘s Varisu is performing tremendously at the Box Office despite facing a big clash with Thala Ajith‘s Thunivu. As per a report published in Box Office India, the film recorded an opening day of Rs 21.50 crore and did decently well on the second day as well. The early estimates as reported by the trade website sacnilk, for day 2 stands at around Rs 16 crore. For Thunivu, the second day wrapped at around Rs 15 crore.
Both Varisu and Thunivu have received wide support from the fan groups of the respective stars. The collections are now going to see a good jump during the weekend when the Pongal festivities actually begin, especially in the state of Tamil Nadu.
CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF VARISU:
- Wednesday: Rs 21.50 crore
- Thursday: Rs 16 crore (early estimates)
Total: Rs 37.50 crore (early estimates)
The combined total of both Varisu and Thunivu is way more than Ponniyin Selvan I on opening day. The Mani Ratnam film collected Rs 19 crore nett on its day 1 at the Box Office while both films combined have earned Rs 28 crore nett in the state.
The initial reports definitely show Thunivu leading the business by a slight margin over Varisu but it will be interesting to see if the weekend changes the game or not. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Varisu!
Published Date: January 13, 2023 7:56 AM IST
