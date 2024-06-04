NationalPolitics

Thane, Nagpur, Pune, Lok Sabha Election Results Live Updates

live

Thane, Nagpur & Pune are among key constituencies in Maharashtra where both the alliances have their candidates. All eyes are there on these constituencies as it has candidates from Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena after dividing the party.

Thane, Nagpur, Pune, Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Counting Begins at 8 AM

Thane, Nagpur, Pune, Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Updates: Maharashtra witnessed a tough fight between BJP, Shiv Sena(Shinde Camp), NCP (Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar). Thane is the home ground for Shinde, which he needs to win after partying ways with Uddhav Thackeray. Pune there is a triangle fight between VBA’s Vasant More, BJP’s Murlidhar Mohol & Congress’s Ravindra Dhangekar. From Nagpur union minister Nitin Gadkari is fighting against Congress Vikas Thakre.




