Thank God Ajay Devgns Chitragupt Becomes CG Amid Backlash in Sidharth Malhotra Rakul Preet Singhs Comic Caper

Thank God: Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God received a U/A certification from Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The makers made three major modifications prior to submitting the film to the CBFC. For the unversed, the movie has been facing huge backlash ever since its trailer has been released. Several independent PILs (Public Interest Litigations) and FIRs have been filed against the movie for inappropriate depiction of deities. The complainants have argued in the court that the film insults faith and beliefs by disrespecting religious sentiments. A certain section of netizens were also opposing the portrayal of Chitragupt played by Ajay Devgn in the film.Also Read – Bigg Boss 16: Did Salman Khan Hint at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Wedding on ‘Shanivaar Ka Vaar’? – Watch

AJAY DEBGN’S CHITRAGUPT BECOMES CG

Considering the criticism, Ajay’s Chitragupt has been named CG, while his associate Yamdoot will be simply addressed as YD. Among the three modifications made one involves blurring the logo of a liquor brand in the frame, while the other is changing a temple scene to a different angle. As per the third modification the time duration of disclaimer has been increased so that the audiences can read it. Rakul Preet Singh also plays a pivotal role as Sidharth’s wife in he film. Also Read – Bigg Boss 16: Sidharth Malhotra And Rakul Preet Singh Join Salman Khan on ‘Shanivaar Ka Vaar’

Thank God releases on October 25 and will clash with Akshay Kumar starrer mythological-action-adventure Ram Setu. Also Read – Doctor G Box Office Collection Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Campus Comedy BEATS Parineeti Chopra’s Code Name Tiranga- Check Detailed Reports

For more updates on Thank God release, check out this space at India.com.