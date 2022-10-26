Thank God Box Office Collection Day 1 Ajay Devgns Film Gets Lukewarm Response

Thank God Box Office Day 1: The two biggest mega-releases have finally hit the screens and the early reports from the D-day are already out. Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God clashed with Akshay Kumar starrer Ram-Setu on October 25, 2022. While the Ajay-Sidharth starrer is a fantasy-dramedy, Akshay once again is hell bent on reaching out to the masses amid the new cinematic wave of Indic renaissance, projecting Indian faith and culture. However, Thank God has been in the news due to getting into unexpected controversies, i.e. wrong depiction of faith and religion. Also, this time the film didn’t garner much hype as expected from Diwali releases. This in turn, affected their advance booking bookings which turned out to be seemingly lower. As per a KoiMoi report, Indra Kumar’s Thank God collected around Rs 10 Crore on its first day. Considering the festive fervour, it can be considered a decent opening.Also Read – Ram Setu vs Thank God at Diwali Box Office Day 1: Will They Break Sooryavanshi’s Record? – Check Early Predictions Report

CHECK OUT RAMESH BALA’S TWEET ON THANK GOD’S DAY 1 ESTIMATES:

#ThankGod ‘s All-India Day 1 Early Estimates Nett is around ₹ 9 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 26, 2022

THANK GOD FACES STIFF COMPETITION FROM RAM SETU

According to a Box Office India report, “Thank God has seen a decent response at the box office of around 20-25% thanks to the big Diwali holiday. Again, here the advances were dull, but occupancy is far better on the day as audiences have come but it is less than Ram Setu all over the country.” Similarly, the KoiMoi report also mentioned, “As per the early trending flowing in, Thank God has managed to record a decent start for itself by making Rs 9-10.50 Crore on day 1.” The report opined that “it’s the walk-in-audience who saved the day.” Since, many big-budgets films tanked at the box office post-pandemic and the Indra Kumar directorial also faces competition from Ram Setu. Thus, the numbers are satisfying for a non-Friday festive release despite the figures being lower than Akshay’s mythological action-adventure (that earned Rs 15 Crore on its first day, according to Indian Express).

CHECK OUT TRADE ANALYST TARAN ADARSH’S INSTAGRAM POST ON THANK GOD’S DAY 1 COLLECTION:

DIWALI RELEASE SAVES THE DAY FOR THANK GOD

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in an interaction with India Today told, “Thank God is not an out-and-out Ajay Devgn movie. The main lead of the film is Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay just has an extended cameo. It is not the same case with Ram Setu. There is a difference between both these films’ content. I feel the promotion should have been better for both of them.” Hinting at films like God Tussi Great Ho (inspired by Bruce Almighty starring Jim Carrey), Kadel feels comparatively Ram Setu has an edge since it’s a fresh concept. Entertainment industry tracker, Ramesh Bala feels that festive season has helped both films. He pointed out, “It is a holiday, so it has certainly helped both the films on the opening day. If it wasn’t a holiday, we wouldn’t have been looking at these numbers. After that, it will depend. The films might earn less from Wednesday to Friday but pick up on the weekend.”

THANK GOD STRUGGLES DUE TO LOW ADVANCE BOOKING

Considering the low advance sales, Kadel tweeted, “BOX OFFICE PREDICTION #RamSetu Tue- â‚¹ 15 – 17 cr Nett. #ThankGod Tue – â‚¹ 10-12 cr Nett.” Advance sale are low for both films and this prediction has been made on the basis of biggest holiday in the country which could ensure Very good Spot booking (sic).”

CHECK OUT SUMIT KADEL’S TWEET ON THANK GOD’S TUESDAY BOX OFFICE PREDICTION:

BOX OFFICE PREDICTION #RamSetu Tue- ₹ 15 – 17 cr Nett#ThankGod Tue – ₹ 10-12 cr Nett PS – Advance sale are low for both films and this prediction has been made on the basis of biggest holiday in the country which could ensure Very good Spot booking. pic.twitter.com/YJoTpxXWMA — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) October 24, 2022

Thank God also stars Rakul Preet Sing in a pivotal role. The movie feature Ajay Devgn playing Chitragupt, later changed to CG due to outrage against the film.

For more updates on Thank God box office collection, check out this space at India.com.