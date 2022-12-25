Over 2 lakh students sat for the CAT exam held last month. Of them, only 11 scored 100 percentile.

Renjith Thomas Joshua scored 100 percentile in 2022’s Common Admission Test (CAT) (Pic Credit: UrbanPro)

Thiruvananthapuram: Renjith Thomas Joshua, 34, has once again scored 100 percentile in Common Admission Test (CAT) 2022. This is the fourth time that he has scored 100 percentile in the marque exam. He scored 100 percentile consecutively in 2015, 2016 and 2017 too, Matrubhumi reported. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor posted a tweet praising Joshua for once again appearing for the exam and scoring 100 percentile. In his tweet, Tharoor said, “As your MP I can say you make not just Thiruvananthapuram but all Kerala proud.”

Congratulations Renjith for scoring 100 percentile in CAT 2022. As your MP I can say you make not just Thiruvananthapuram but all Kerala proud. Thank you for making efforts to eliminate children’s fear of mathematics through your startup MyLQ. https://t.co/7fXv1pbISc — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 25, 2022

Here’s Why He Keeps Retaking The Test

Joshua is a teacher and he helps students prepare for the CAT exams. Over 2 lakh students sat for the CAT exam held last month. Of them, only 11 scored 100 percentile. “I take the test with my students every time. As a trainer, I have to keep up to date with the changes in the exam pattern,” he told Matrubhumi.

“I have worked with some of the big names in test prep in the country (Byju’s, TIME, IMS) along with my then ongoing gig as aptitude trainer at a leading IT training and placement company in Trivandrum,” Joshua wrote in his profile on UrbanPro, an online portal for tutors.

Joshua’s Tips For CAT Aspirants

His advice for CAT aspirants is to focus on speed and accuracy. “Many among us have the knowledge,” he told Matrubhumi. “It is very basic. But what people lack is the training to attain speed and accuracy.”



