The 3rd Edition of the Eggfirst Chalo Rural India Conclave and Awards Celebrates Rural Excellence and Digital Advertising

The 3rd edition of the Eggfirst Chalo Rural India Conclave & Awards, held at the Westin Goregaon, Mumbai, marked a historic milestone in the advertising and digital marketing landscape. The event, organized by Eggfirst, a prominent advertising and digital agency specializing in rural advertising, brought together over 500 industry leaders from more than 250 renowned brands for a transformative evening dedicated to exploring the vast potential, growth prospects, and digital advertising avenues in rural India.

Mr. Ravikant Banka, Founder and CEO of Eggfirst

A highlight of the event was the presence of Akash Jadhav and Santosh Jadhav, popular YouTube influencers known for their Indian Farmers channel, which boasts 18.2 million subscribers and serves as a valuable resource for millions of farmers across the country.

The Conclave featured two insightful panel discussions: Rural India ki Kahaani, Brands ki Zubaani and Badhte Bharat ki Nayi Kahaani, where leaders from top-tier companies including Bayer CropScience, Corteva, Fino Payments Bank, DeHaat, Ambuja Cement, Yes Bank, Del Monte, Parle, SBI General, and NABARD shared profound insights and experiences related to rural India.

Ravikant Banka, the Conclaves Curator and the Founder and CEO of Eggfirst, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “The response to the event has been absolutely exhilarating. Witnessing such a robust turnout of senior industry professionals at our event is nothing short of overwhelming. The wealth of knowledge that was shared and exchanged under one roof was genuinely phenomenal.”

The grand finale of the conclave was the awards ceremony, celebrating excellence in rural advertising, marketing, and digital. Notable winners included Fino, DeHaat, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Syngenta, and Corteva, who received gold trophies, while PNB Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Simpolo, and Agrostar were honored with silver awards, and Greenstar, Tata Tiscon, and more received bronze recognition.

The event brought together delegates from rural tech startups, venture capital firms, FMCG giants, banks, government bodies, and agri-input companies who travelled from cities across India, underscoring the wide-reaching impact of the conclave.

Ravi Banka emphasized, “The conclave and awards turned out to be an event packed with insightful discussions and recognition of the best rural marketing campaigns across multiple categories. We are delighted to have hosted the event and are grateful to our esteemed panelists and delegates.”

The 3rd edition of the Eggfirst Chalo Rural India Conclave & Awards has ignited a wave of enthusiasm within the industry, encouraging discussions on the boundless opportunities in rural India.

About Eggfirst

Eggfirst is a rural-first advertising and digital agency specializing in strategy, mainstream campaigns, and creative services, catering to clients nationwide. The agencys deep understanding of rural India has allowed them to successfully connect with rural consumers for leading brands such as Ambuja Cement, Bayer, Cello, Corteva, Fino Payments Bank, HDFC Ergo, Jio, Park Avenue, RBL Bank, Reliance Retail, Star TV, Syngenta, Tata Motors, UPL, Vim, and more. Their iconic campaigns include “Fino Matlab Fikar Not,” “Saath Aisa Jaadu Jaisa,” “Pyaade Aanek – Vazir Sirf Ek,” and “Ghar Ko Mandir Banaa De.” Eggfirst has not only won the hearts of clients but also top celebrities who have collaborated with the agency, such as Amitabh Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Sonu Sood, Juhi Chawla, and Virendra Sehwag, among others.