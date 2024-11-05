The Akshaya Patra Foundation Amplifies the Partnership with BW LPG India to Fuel Mid-Day Meals Across India

The Akshaya Patra Foundation, a non-profit organisation focussed on providing unlimited food for education for Government & Government-Aided school children as the implementing partner of PM POSHAN program, is pleased to announce the significant expansion of its partnership with BW LPG India, the nation’s largest owner and operator of Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs). This collaboration signifies a strengthening commitment towards improving childrens nutrition and educational outcomes across India.

Since 2017, BW LPG India has been pivotal in India’s LPG supply chain, accounting for about 25% of the LPG supply into India. As a subsidiary of the global leader BW LPG, the company brings international standards and substantial capabilities to the partnership.

The partnership, initiated with a Memorandum of Understanding in late 2023, designated BW LPG India as the Energy Partner for nine of Akshaya Patras centralized kitchens in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Over four months, this alliance facilitated the preparation of approximately 12 million mid-day meals distributed to children from over 2,200 schools.

Further solidifying their commitment, BW LPG India recently undertook the construction of dining sheds in Bikaner, Rajasthan, enhancing the dining infrastructure for children at two schools. The renewed MOU for the fiscal year 2024-25, encompassing an additional three kitchens, projects the support of nearly 42.7 million midday meals.

Mr Kristian Sorensen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said, “BW LPG India’s corporate purpose is to deliver energy for a better world, and it has been very rewarding to be the Energy Partner for the Akshaya Patra Foundation. With our specialization in delivering LPG into India, we want to support Akshaya Patra’s energy needs in their central kitchens as they deliver midday meals to children. When we join forces, we can transform lives with energy.”

Mr. Dhananjay Ganjoo, Chief Resource Mobilization & Marketing Officer at The Akshaya Patra Foundation, remarked, “Our collaboration with BW LPG India has been transformational not only in scale but also in the sustainability of our operations. Their continued support underlines a shared vision for a healthier, better-educated generation. The upcoming projects in Odisha, introducing greener, LPG-powered kitchen equipment, mark a significant leap towards environmentally sustainable meal production.”

This partnership also extends to humanitarian efforts, with BW LPG India contributing INR 20,00,000 providing relief kits for 1,667 families, which ensured sustenance for 15-16 days, towards the Assam Flood Relief works initiated by Akshaya Patra. Additionally, a pilot project is underway to convert a briquette boiler to an LPG boiler for a kitchen serving mid-day meals to 580 rural schools in Odisha, requiring an investment of Rs. 2 Cr. This project involves the installation of two dual-fired boilers of Rs 5,225,000. The operational expenses for the first three years are projected to be Rs. 14,515,224, accounting for a 4% increase in meal demand and 7% inflation. This collaboration aims to enhance clean cooking and meal quality for children in need.

As both organizations prepare to implement their newest MOU from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2026, this venture promises to further leverage cutting-edge technology and resources to support underprivileged children across India, making a direct impact on their daily lives and long-term well-being.

About BW LPG India

BW LPG India is India’s largest owner and operator of India-flagged Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) and transports approximately 25 percent of India’s maritime LPG imports. It is a subsidiary of BW LPG, the world’s largest owner and operator of VLGCs with over 40 VLGCs. BW LPG has five decades of operating experience in LPG shipping, an in-house LPG trading division and a growing presence in LPG terminal infrastructure and distribution. It is listed on the New York and Oslo Stock Exchanges.

About The Akshaya Patra Foundation

The Akshaya Patra Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation that strives to address classroom hunger and malnutrition in India. By implementing the PM POSHAN Scheme in government and government-aided schools, Akshaya Patra aims to fight hunger and, at the same time, bring children to school. Since 2000, Akshaya Patra has worked towards reaching out to children with wholesome food every single school day. The Foundation is continuously leveraging technology to cater to millions of children. Its state-of-the-art kitchens have become a subject of study and attract curious visitors from around the world.

As an implementing partner of the PM POSHAN with support of the Government of India and various State Governments, Akshaya Patra has grown from humble beginnings serving just 1,500 school children across five schools to becoming one of the largest (not-for-profit run) school feeding programme, serving wholesome food to over 2.2 million children from 23,000+ schools across 16 states and 2 union territories in India.

For more details, please log on www.akshayapatra.org.