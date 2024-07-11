The Argentine Football Association Presents Parimatch as a New Regional Sponsor

Parimatch, the #1 global gaming platform, is excited to announce its new exclusive global partnership with the Argentine Football Association, one of the most prestigious football organizations globally. Parimatch now stands as the fifth Regional Sponsor of AFA.

This strategic alliance is aimed at making a qualitative shift in both iGaming and football culture. With this new agreement, AFA extends its international reach, and together with Parimatch, will be present at all corporate events in the sports technology industry held in Asia.

The Argentine Football Association has begun its global expansion, establishing a presence in strategic markets with over 55 commercial partners. Additionally, it is diversifying its digital content strategy, which today includes social networks in 5 languages. These efforts are aimed at both expanding into new markets and increasing its global audience.

Through this partnership, Parimatch users will have the opportunity to participate in official collectibles, get custom T-shirts signed by players of the Argentina National Team, and enjoy unique moments facilitated by the partnership.

Claudio Tapia, President of the AFA, highlighted, “We thank Parimatch, a leading company in the gaming industry, for their decision to join the Argentine football family as regional sponsors of the Argentina National Team in the Asian region. AFA continues to take firm steps to expand its presence, consolidate strategic markets, and forge alliances with leading companies in each sector. This agreement enables our Association to be active in Asia and further strengthen our leadership in the world of football. We warmly welcome Parimatch as a Regional Sponsor of our Association.”

Leandro Petersen, Commercial and Marketing Officer of AFA, added, “Today we celebrate a new regional sponsorship in the Asian region between AFA and Parimatch. We are pleased to announce that a market leader like Parimatch has chosen to partner with our Association and became the fifth Regional Sponsor. Together with Parimatch, we aim to strengthen our leadership position in the international market and particularly expand the fanbase of the Argentina National Team across Asia.”

Parimatch Press Office expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “We are delighted to partner with the Argentine Football Association as their Regional Sponsor for Asia. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment for Parimatch as we deepen our commitment to fostering football in Asia and providing unparalleled gaming experience for fans. Our alliance with AFA allows us to expand our brand footprint and engage passionately with football enthusiasts throughout Asia.”

As the Regional Sponsor for the Argentine Football Association, Parimatch reaffirms its commitment to supporting football in Asia and providing fans with unforgettable experiences. Through strategic partnerships with leading football clubs like AFA, Parimatch continues to promote the growth of the sport and foster a vibrant football culture in the Asian region, bringing football favorites closer to their fans..

About Parimatch

Parimatch is the #1 global gaming platform, that provides a complete suite of sports and casino services to its customers. Since 1994, Parimatch has grown to be enjoyed by 3,000,000 active users worldwide. It is trusted by the worlds top athletes and celebrities: famous Indian actress Kajal Aggarwal and Trinidadian cricket star Nicholas Pooran are among their brand ambassadors. Parimatch is the Principal Sponsor of the cricket team MI Cape Town, and the Title Sponsor of the cricket team Antigua & Barbuda Falcons.

About Argentine Football Association

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) was founded in 1893. It is the 8th oldest FA in the World, and the 1st to be founded in South America. Throughout its rich history, Argentine Football has conquered the Top of World’s Football, at FIFA World Cup Champions 1978, 1986 and 2022, and at Youth Level, harvesting 6 FIFA U-20 World Cups and 2 Olympic Gold Medals. Among other distinctions, Argentina is the current Champion of America and CONMEBOL’s all-time winning leader with 15 Copa America Championships, Finalissima Champion 2022 and World Cup Qatar 2022.

