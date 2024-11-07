The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Ltd. Strengthens Legacy with New Initiatives and Expanded Product Portfolio

The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Ltd. (AVP), a pioneer in Ayurvedic healthcare with over 120 years of legacy, announces a series of new initiatives through its Consumer Business Division, introducing a diverse range of products. This strategic approach reinforces AVP’s mission to connect the essence of Ayurveda with contemporary health practices, offering solutions that cater to the evolving needs of today’s consumers.

“At AVP, our focus extends beyond products – it is about nurturing a connection with each consumer through the timeless values of Ayurveda,” said Shri C. Devidas Varier, MD, AVP. “We believe in blending our Ayurvedic legacy and tradition with innovation, creating offerings that honor our heritage while adapting to modern needs, thus promoting holistic wellness that resonates across generations.”

Expanding Ayurvedic Wellness: A Product for Every Need

The Consumer Business Division (CBD) introduces a thoughtfully curated range of products designed to meet diverse wellness needs, reflecting AVP’s commitment to making Ayurvedic care accessible across major cities in India. The range covers a broad spectrum, including hair care solutions to face and skin care products and pain relief formulations. In addition, immunity and wellness products and the newly launched baby care segment offers authentic Ayurvedic solutions reinforcing the goodness of this holistic science.

“In today’s world, wellness must be as adaptable and convenient as it is effective, and that’s where we see the future of Ayurveda,” said Mr. Vipin Vijay, CEO, AVP.“This is not just about introducing new products; it is about reaffirming our commitment to true Ayurveda. By holding on to the principles of Vidya (Knowledge), Vaidya (Learned Experts), and Vidhi (Processes), we ensure Ayurveda seamlessly fits into everyone’s daily life while staying true to its roots, crafted with expertise and designed to promote, lasting wellness.”

As AVP continues to evolve its product range, it remains committed to blending heritage with modern relevance. Among its latest standout offerings is Kesini Hair Care Range that constitutes Bringadi Thailam, an exotic Ayurvedic hair oil combining the goodness of 4 types of milk for promoting hair growth and restoring scalp health. The new category launch also features AVP Baby Oil, a formulation crafted with virgin coconut oil and carefully selected rare herbs. This nurturing blend supports infant skin care and strengthens the emotional bond between mother and child, reflecting AVP’s holistic approach to wellness through every life stage.

Strengthening the Commitment through Targeted Ayurvedic Solutions

As AVP expands into new wellness domains through innovative product lines, it continues to stay firmly rooted in its classical Ayurvedic expertise. The company’s commitment to evidence-based Ayurveda is reflected in both its time-tested formulations and scientifically validated solutions, ensuring that traditional wisdom remains at the core of its offerings.

Among the versatile formulations are Cervijith and Lumbajith Capsules, specialized Ayurvedic products that provide targeted relief. Cervijith is designed to provide focused relief for chronic neck pain and stiffness, promoting long-term comfort while Lumbajith offers targeted relief for lower back and spine discomfort, easing tension in the affected areas. These formulations, crafted to manage pain at its root, exemplify AVP’s expertise in chronic pain management, reflecting the brand’s deep understanding of Ayurvedic remedies tailored to contemporary issues.

AVP places great importance on research and science-backed data, ensuring that its formulations meet modern healthcare standards. One of their key formulations, Febrojith exemplifies this evidence-based approach. A clinical study conducted at Medstar Specialty Hospital, Bangalore, validated Febrojith’s efficacy in significantly reducing body temperature and inflammatory markers, such as C-reactive protein (CRP) and erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR). The study also demonstrated improvements in immune response, positioning Febrojith as a safer, more effective alternative to conventional antipyretics.

With scientific validation underpinning its formulations, AVP ensures that consumers benefit from safe, effective, and trusted remedies. While venturing into new segments and product categories, AVP’s focus on targeted, scientifically backed solutions continues to set it apart in the Ayurvedic healthcare space. In addition, AVPs Talk to Vaidya initiative enhances customer service by offering a personal touch. Instead of automated responses, customers can directly interact with a qualified Vaidya, making the experience more personalised and special.

AVP: Over 120 years of legacy, Ayurvedic Excellence and Visionary Leadership

The Arya Vaidya Pharmacy (Coimbatore) Ltd. stands as a venerable institution in traditional Ayurveda, rooted in the principles of Vidya (Knowledge), Vaidya (Learned Experts), and Vidhi (Processes). These core values guide AVPs commitment to staying true to the science of Ayurveda. Nestled in Coimbatore, AVP boasts a widespread national and international presence, a network of esteemed physicians, manufacturing facilities, treatment centers, resorts, and academic resources. Dedicated to ensuring the accessibility of evidence-based Ayurvedic healthcare solutions, AVP has established specialised clinics and extensive community outreach programs globally.

Groundbreaking disease management protocols and a personalized approach to patient care serve as a testament to AVP’s dedication to making Ayurveda a cornerstone of holistic healthcare. The principles instilled by our esteemed founder, Aryavaidyan Shri P.V. Ramavarier, and mentor, Late Padma Shri P. R. Krishnakumar Ji, continue to guide and inspire AVP to reach new heights of distinction and excellence. AVP remains at the forefront of traditional Ayurvedic expertise, evolving into a symbol of comprehensive well-being in the modern world.

For more information, visit www.avpayurveda.com, email avpcare@avpayurveda.com, or call the toll-free number 1800 425 1522.

www.avpayurveda.com/product-category/new-age-formulation/