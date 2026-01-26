IRVINE, Calif.

Jan. 26, 2026



Manny Khoshbin



Ross Mitchell



/PRNewswire/ — The Autism Community in Action (TACA), a national nonprofit dedicated to providing education, support, and hope to families living with autism, proudly announces the appointment of Manny Khoshbin and Ross Mitchell to its Board of Directors. Both Khoshbin and Mitchell have been longtime champions of TACA’s mission, previously serving as TACA Ambassadors and lending their leadership, expertise, and advocacy to advance support for families nationwide.Manny Khoshbin is a renowned entrepreneur and investor who launched his first business at the age of 18 while still in high school. Shortly thereafter, he obtained his real estate license and founded a realty and mortgage company. Today, Khoshbin leads multiple businesses and oversees a commercial real estate portfolio exceeding 1.5 million square feet across six states. His entrepreneurial vision and commitment to innovation will support TACA’s strategic growth and long-term sustainability, building on his more than 15 years of support for the organization and its mission. Ross Mitchell is President and Founder of Dunbar Real Estate Investment Management, established in 2011 and headquartered in El Segundo, California, with additional offices in Orange County and Scottsdale, Arizona. Mitchell holds a Master of Real Estate Development from the University of Southern California and remains actively engaged with USC as a mentor to graduate students. He previously served on the USC School of Policy, Planning and Development Alumni Board, bringing deep expertise in governance, strategy, and organizational leadership. As TACA continues to grow nationally, the organization is thoughtfully embracing responsible innovation, including the ethical use of artificial intelligence, to expand access to trusted education, improve family engagement, and enhance operational effectiveness while maintaining the human-centered support that defines TACA’s mission.Founded in 2000, The Autism Community in Action is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing education, support, and hope to families living with autism. Headquartered in Irvine, California, TACA empowers families through free educational programs, an online Hope and Help support group, and the annual National Autism Conference. With more than 61,000 active members nationwide, TACA is a trusted resource for families at every stage of the autism journey. Learn more at tacanow.org. SOURCE The Autism Community in Action (TACA)