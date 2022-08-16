The Bharatiya Railway Mall Godam Shramik Union (BRMGSU) celebrated the 75th Independence Day at the railway good sheds

Bharatiya Railway Mall Godam Shramik Union (BRMGSU) celebrated India’s 75th Independence Day at 2200 major railway goods sheds across India of Indian Railways. On this occasion, Independence Day was celebrated in various good sheds of Indian Railways by implementing the slogan “Har Ghar Tiranga” by Prime Minister, Hon’ble Shri Narendra Modi.

Zonal and divisional leaders of the Bharatiya Railway Mall Godam Shramik Union (BRMGSU) from Kharagpur, Dankuni, Naihati in West Bengal, Ranchi, Bokaro in Jharkhand, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack in Odisha, Barapeta in Assam and in others railway good sheds hoisted the national flag and handed over national flag to all the good sheds workers.

The Bharatiya Railway Mall Godam Shramik Union (BRMGSU) has been working tirelessly to spread the message by the Government of India “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” across India on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day.