The Birds and Bees Talk promises “A better future for every child” this World Children’s Day

Reckitt, the global leader in consumer-healthcare led The Birds and Bees Talk programme, celebrated World Children’s Day and promised togetherness & awareness amongst the isolated sections of children in three states of North-East India including Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

Initiating a conversation around child rights to emphasise on the 5 pillars of TBBT (Awareness, Consent, Protection, Equity and inclusion), The Reckitt led and Plan India backed programme reached out to Tea tribe and Chakma Tribe in Arunachal Pradesh. The session focused on motivating kids on inclusion and equity to all, promoting local sports to enhance the indeginious traditions and cultures. The session also witnessed participation from government bodies and speakers like Mrs. Koing Samon Umbon, DDSE (Deputy Director of School Administration and a social activist.

In the second leg of the knowledge sharing session, the programme collaborated with Tabitha Enabling Academy, Nagaland. Tabitha Enabling Academy along with TBBT, have worked towards bridging the knowledge gap among children and enabling them to lead a better informed life. Here TBBT conducted an open dialogue between the children of the three states and government officials like Smt. Vinie Doze, District Training Officer, Department of Education, Govt of Nagaland, Smt. Shalom Chophy, DDTH Kohima Bible Seminary, Nagaland, Shri Taipong Jamir, Academic Counselor, Disability Union, Nagaland.

In the last leg of the session, TBBT conducted an array of engaging activities for children of Sikkim to indulge in. Open ground activities like dance performances, quizzes, street plays, motivational talks, poetry, and painting were held as part of celebrating the occasion. The knowledge sharing and motivating sessions ended with judges like Dr Kabita Lama, Head of Nepali Department, Mr Shiva Chettri, school teacher & art worker applauding the creative side of children.

Mr. Ravi Bhatnagar, Director, External Affairs & Partnerships, South Asia, Reckitt said “We, at Reckitt believe that children are change agents and we reimagine a better future for every child. On World Children’s Day we are making efforts to inculcate the values of togetherness, equality, inclusion amongst the vulnerable groups in the North East region. With the help of this initiative, with children and schools reopening, we opened a two- way road for discussions between the children and mentors with a focus on building a healthier and happy lives for them.”

Mohammed Asif, Executive Director, Plan India stated “At Plan India, our goal has always been to create a lasting impact in the lives of secluded adolescents and their communities and support them to have access to their basic rights including Protection, Education. Healthcare, Livelihood. Therefore, on the occasion of World Children’s Day, through community-building activities, knowledge sharing sessions, street plays we aimed to initiate conversations on child rights, inclusivity, protection, sexual and reproductive services for the younger people. We will continue to put in efforts to ensure that every child has access to knowledge and opportunities that help them to grow into healthy, informed and responsible adults.”

About Reckitt: Reckitt* is the global leading consumer health and hygiene company. Driven by a purpose to build healthier lives and happier homes, Reckitt has operations in over 60 countries. From the foundations of wellness and infant nutrition to the fundamentals of a hygienic home, its global brands help people live healthier, happier lives. RB has world-leading Powerbrands which include household names such as Dettol, Harpic, Lizol, Veet, Durex, Strepsils, Mortein, Vanish, Air Wick, Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Scholl, Clearasil, Finish, Calgon, Woolite. Reckitt’s unique culture is at the heart of its success. Its drive to achieve, passion to outperform and commitment to quality and scientific excellence are manifested in the work of over 40,000 Reckitt employees worldwide. For more information visit https://www.reckitt.com. *Reckitt is the trading name of Reckitt Benckiser group of companies.

About PLAN India: Plan India is a nationally registered not for profit organisation striving to advance children’s rights and equality for girls, thus creating a lasting impact in the lives of vulnerable and excluded children and their communities. Plan India is a member of the Plan International Federation, an independent development and humanitarian organisation that advances children’s rights and equality for girls. Plan International is active in more than 70 countries. Plan began work in India in 1979. Over the years, Plan and its partners have helped communities throughout India to support themselves so that children have access to their rights including the right to Protection, Basic education, Proper healthcare, healthy environment, Livelihood opportunities and their participation in decision making processes which affect their lives.