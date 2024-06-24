The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the Government of Odisha Release Recommendations to Ensure Post-disaster Resilience of the Power Sector in Coastal Areas

CDRI and Govt. of Odisha released a report on Odisha’s power transmission and distribution (T&D) infrastructure in Bhubaneswar

The findings identify a broad range of disaster risks due to extreme weather events

Recommendations for future action will enhance resilience and ensure reliable power supply during extreme weather events and disasters

The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Government of Odisha jointly launch a report, ‘Disaster Resilient Power Systems for Odisha‘. The recommendations will enable the necessary steps for investments, risk-informed governance, and capacity building for disaster resilience.

Heavy rains, flooding, and severe waterlogging impact uninterrupted functioning of critical power infrastructure in coastal regions during disasters. Disruptions result in high maintenance costs, asset loss, socio-economic losses, crippled emergency services and delayed response.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

CDRI’s report on resilient power infrastructure lays out a methodology for enhancing power sector resilience in coastal regions, particularly those affected by cyclones, hurricanes and floods.

Key recommendations include enhancing codes and standards for wind zones, integrating risk assessments into financial planning, incorporating the resilience component in policy, training and capacity building initiatives among others.

Amit Prothi, Director General, CDRI, said, “The resilience of the power sector to extreme weather events is pivotal in safeguarding lives and livelihoods, particularly those in vulnerable regions. Recommendations from our study on climate and disaster resilient power systems can be applied across coastal regions to enable disaster resilient power infrastructure.”

Sharing his experience in combating the cyclones and challenges in restoration, Pradeep Kumar Jena, Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha said, “I urge officials to make infrastructure resilient. This beginning by CDRI will help other coastal states in India and many countries to come up with disaster resilient power infrastructure.“

The report is the outcome of an extensive study by CDRI in engagement the Government of Odisha, and in collaboration with the Grid Corporation of Odisha (GRIDCO), Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL), Tata power distribution companies (i.e., TPNODL, TNSODL, TPCODL, TPWODL) and the Department of Energy, Govt. of Odisha.

About CDRI

Launched by Hon. Prime Minister of India, CDRI is a partnership of national governments, UN agencies and programmes, multilateral development banks and financing mechanisms, the private sector, and academia. CDRI advances the cause of climate and disaster resilient infrastructure (DRI).