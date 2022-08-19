The digital premiere of the blockbuster Aparajito – The Undefeated (2022) is scheduled on 25th August, 2022, on the OTT platform, ZEE5

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

After creating a sensation at the box-office from the day of its release on 13th May, 2022, Anik Dutta’s tribute to the master filmmaker, Satyajit Ray, portraying his struggles to make the international classic, Pather Panchali (1955), Aparajito – The Undefeated (2022), produced by Firdausl Hasan and Probal Halder, is all set for its digital premiere on 25th August, 2022 on India’s largest homegrown OTT and multilingual storyteller, ZEE5.

Shot in black and white, Aparajito – The Undefeated (2022) is set in the early 1950s in Calcutta. The movie unfolds the story of a man called Aparajito Ray (Apu), modeled on Satyajit Ray, who is set out to make the film ‘Pather Padaboli’. The movie further highlights his struggles and his various attempts to garner funds from producers and money lenders in order to make the film. The narrative follows a realistic chronology, close to how Ray did it himself.

Commenting on the digital premiere, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India says, “As the multilingual storyteller of India and Bharat alike, we at ZEE5 are focused on delivering the best content for our viewers by partnering with diverse storytellers across languages. We are happy to announce the digital premiere of Aparajito – The Undefeated, one of the finest Bengali movies made recently. With powerful performances, the movie accurately portrays Satyajit Ray and his contribution to the industry.”

Director Anik Dutta adds, “Aparajito – The Undefeated is not only a tribute to Ray but the story of someone who has confidence in his abilities, talent and can overcome all the hurdles and roadblocks while achieving what he had set out to do. If you truly believe that you can accomplish your dreams you can make those dreams, come true. I am delighted that we have partnered with ZEE5 so our movie can be available to audiences across 190+ countries.”

Actor Jeetu Kamal said, “Stepping into Satyajit Ray shoes for a big deal for me. I would say I was rather fortunate. Post the theatrical release, I was applauded for my performance but a digital premiere for any film is important. I am glad a larger set of audience will get a chance to watch it via the digital release on ZEE5. Looking forward to the response there as well.”