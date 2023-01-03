The Doggy Bus! Video of Bus Full of Dogs Out on a Ride in Snow-Covered Roads Goes Viral

This video overloaded with cuteness will surely make your day and will definitely make you share it with your loved ones.

Viral Video: A cute pet video can totally make your day, so here we are with yur daily dose of glee. A video of a number of pet dogs taking a bus to go for a pack walk is making rounds on the internet. The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden with the caption, “The Doggy Bus! They’re going out for a pack walk.” The undated video is from snow-covered Skagway city in Alaska as mentioned by the user on his caption.

WATCH VIDEO OF THESE CUTE DOGGOS TAKE A BUS RIDE

The Doggy Bus! They’re going out for a pack walk. 😊 📍Skagway, Alaska

🎥 TT: mo_mountains_mutts pic.twitter.com/rBMlHOg6XL — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) January 2, 2023

The short viral video clip begins with a cute dog hopping towards the bus and entering it as a lady greets and pets it saying “Good Morning”. After the dog enters the bus, we get a full view of the inside of the vehicle where a number of dogs of different breeds can be seen sitting like good babies. Now, as the dog takes a seat, the lady harnesses it with his body belt.

Within moments, the bus takes off again on the snow-covered road and moves on for its next stop to pick another dog. The dog can be seen sitting and waiting patiently on the roadside for the bus to arrive and hops on to the bus as soon as it stops near it. After entering the adorable doggo can be seen meeting and greeting all his dog friends and taking a seat.

This video overloaded with cuteness will surely make your day and will definitely make you share it with your loved ones. Within hours of it being shared on social media, the video has amassed over 1 million views and thousands of likes.

As per a report by the DailyMotion, the video is of a Alaskan dog walker facility run by a couple named Mo Thompson, 30, and her husband Lee Thompson from Skagway, Alaska, USA. The couple take care of up to five different groups every day, with Lee as the bus driver and Mo who takes care of her doggie crew. She said: “It’s the best job ever! People always want to know the same sort of thing – how do we train them and what happens if things go wrong. We really focus on mental and physical enrichment and providing the best experience during our pack walks.”

